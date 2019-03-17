DOUGLAS

Kent R. Douglas, age 86, passed away on March 8, 2019 in Fleming Island, FL. He was born on June 20, 1932 to Kashmir and Kristina Daugvydas in Kaunus, Lithuania and immigrated with his family to the United States in 1949 to escape the USSR's annexation of the Baltic States. The journey was an arduous one, allowing him and his family to arrive in the U.S. with little more than the clothes on their backs. After settling in Detroit, MI, he joined the United States Air Force and served overseas during the Korean War and obtained U.S. citizenship from his service in the armed forces. Kent used the G.I. bill to put himself through Wayne State and earned a degree in Electrical Engineering. He later earned a master's degree from Penn State. He met Drussela Johnston while in college and they were married in 1961. They came to Orange Park in 1968 where they raised two sons and enjoyed the beauty of their home along the St. Johns River. He worked for the Department of the Navy at NAS Jacksonville and retired after nearly 40 years of government civil service. His passion was ballroom dancing, which he and Drussela enjoyed together until her death in 2007. He continued pursuing his dancing hobby with his best friend and partner, Barbara Busby, until the very end. He was a self-made man who believed anyone could fix or do anything if they take the time to learn and to try. He passed this philosophy to both his sons and it serves them well today. He is survived by his sister, The Honorable Virginia Dean of NC; sons Steven (Kathy) of Oak Ridge, TN; Martin (Tanya) of Jacksonville; granddaughters Abigail and Lauren of Oak Ridge, TN, and various nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Mayo Clinic who provided Kent and Drussela top-notch care during their lives.

