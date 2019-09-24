Home

Keondre Moss Obituary
MOSS
Keondre Quincy-Lee Moss, a resident of Jacksonville, Florida passed away on September 16, 2019. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11AM at Trinity Baptist Church, 800 Hammond Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32221. Mr. Moss's remains will rest for visitation of family and friends on Saturday from 10AM until the hour of service at the church. Arrangements entrusted to the MIXON TOWN CHAPEL of Q. L. Douglas Funeral Home, 2403 Edison Ave.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019
