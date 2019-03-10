|
Kevin Karlsen, 61, of Jacksonville passed away 3/5/19. He was born in Spirit Lake, Iowa on 2/26/1958. Kevin graduated from John Marshall High School. He married Beth Jenks on 4/2/1988. Kevin retired from the U.S. Navy as a Chief Engineman in 1997 and later worked for BAE Systems from 2003 until present. He was a member of American Legion Post #0316 and had a passion for fishing, golfing, puzzles, reading and his family. He is survived by his wife of 30 years; children, Thomas Hines (Shannon), Andy Palmer, Kristina Karlsen, Kyle Karlsen; grandchildren, Hannah Marie Hines, MacKenzie Elizbeth Hines; mother, Kathryn Karlsen; sisters, Kay Lintzenech (Marc), Karla Karlsen. Celebration of Life Service at 11 am on 3/12/19 with visitation 1-hour before service and from 6-8 pm on 3/11/19 at HARDAGE- GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME, 1701 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach. Inurnment at Jacksonville National Cemetery to be scheduled at a later date.
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 10, 2019