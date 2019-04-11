KENNEDY

Kevin Paul Kennedy passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, surrounded by his family. Kevin was born on October 25, 1962 in Jacksonville, FL to Thomas and Elinor Kennedy, who preceded him in death. He grew up in Jacksonville and was employed by Baptist Health as a database administrator.

Kevin is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Maureen; his son Kevin P. Jr. (Keely) and grandsons Dalton and Landon. He is also survived by his brothers Mike (Patricia), Tim (Janet) and Terry (Carla); and his sisters Kathy Lyons and Judy Kirtley.

Visitation with the family will be from 5pm - 7pm on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Legacy Lodge, 4801 San Jose Boulevard. A rite of Christian burial will be held at 10am at San Jose

Catholic Church, 3619 Toledo Road, on Friday, April 12, 2019, with burial immediately following at Oaklawn Cemetery.

