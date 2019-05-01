Ryan

Our sweet Kevin Patrick Ryan, 51, went to be with his Lord and Savior on May 1, 2019 after a battle with cancer.

Kevin had a wonderful sense of humor, loved his family, and loved playing guitar.

He is survived by his father and stepmother, James, Sr. and Suzanna; brothers, James, Jr., Michael (Amy), and John (Daniela); nieces, Miranda, Kaylie and Madeline; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his beloved mother, Patricia Ann.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019 in the chapel of Quinn Shalz Family Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Hospice and Palliative Care, 4266 Sunbeam Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32257.

