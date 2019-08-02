|
Brown
Kimberly Renee Brown, 42, passed away on Friday, July 26th, 2019 after her battle with cancer.
She was born December 28th, 1976 in Anaheim, Ca and raised by parents Jackie and Clayt Harwood.
She married husband Demetrius Brown on March 11, 2005, and lived in Jacksonville for over 20 years before moving to Navarre Florida. She leaves behind children and step-children DeAntae', Kali, Demetrius Jr., and Brianna.
Kimberly was a beloved mother, friend, mentor, and guardian to many. She dedicated her life to helping others. Always the life of the party, Kimberly brought humor, excitement, love, and joy to any room she entered. She was a manager in the foodservice industry which allowed her to share her one of a kind personality and infectious laugh with several people. Outside of work she loved to party, eat, and drink with family and friends.
The queen will be remembered as the wild, loving, strong, funny, tough, charismatic, and most importantly beautiful women she was. A mother figure and Kiki to many she asks that you take care of her babies and take a drink for her.
To those who wish to attend, services will be held on August 7th at Hardage-Giddens Riverside Memorial Park funeral home at 3 pm to celebrate her life.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019