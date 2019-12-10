|
Stewart
Kimberly Stewart's spiritual being departed the earth on December 9th after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She died peacefully in her sleep and now no longer in pain. She lived on her own terms with dignity and grace not allowing cancer to define or dictate her life. Kim fought like a champion to enjoy a full and good life, packed into an all too short timeline.
Survivors include her loving husband of 35 years, Steve, and his family including Evelyn, David, Meghan, Trevor, Ashley and Kassidy; her brother, Robert, and his family; her loyal four-legged companion, Sedona; and, her many close and dear friends and neighbors.
Kim grew up in Winter Park, FL and graduated from the University of Florida in 1982, home of her beloved Gators. With a degree in landscape architecture working for several firms in Florida, then for 14 years as the City of Jacksonville's Landscape Architect, she influenced and transformed many environments for the better. After retiring from the City, she moved to the mountains of NW North Carolina in 2014, a place she dearly loved.
She will continue to be an inspiration to many and always be her husband's northern star and guiding light. All who were touched by Kim had an incredible life journey with her and will greatly miss her. As T-Bone Burnett wrote, "There's a river of love that runs through all times."
A celebration of life will be held in the future for close friends and family. Memorial donations can be made to the Watauga County (Boone, NC) Humane Society or the National Park and Conservation Association.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019