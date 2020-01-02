Home

Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, Inc.
6665 New Kings Rd.
Jacksonville, FL 32219
(904) 765-4150
Reposing
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, Inc.
6665 New Kings Rd.
Jacksonville, FL 32219
Service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, Inc.
6665 New Kings Rd.
Jacksonville, FL 32219
King David Tolen


1938 - 2020
King David Tolen Obituary
Tolen
Mr. King David Tolen (81) slept away on Wed., Dec. 18, 2019.
Homegoing Services will be held at 11:00 am Mon., Jan. 6 in the Serenity Chapel, 6665 New Kings Rd. Mr. Tolen will rest for loved ones and friends on Mon., from 9:00, am until the hour of service at the church. Interment will be in the Jacksonville National Cemetery.
Services Arranged by the Northside Chapel of Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, 6665 New Kings Rd (904)765-4150.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
