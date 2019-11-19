|
Harmon
Kirk Vincent Harmon, 64, of Jacksonville, FL, passed away on November 5, 2019. Kirk was born in Fort Lauderdale, FL on November 29, 1954, to Elizabeth and Albert(Jack) Harmon. He served in the United States Navy from 1974 - 1980. He was a long-time resident of Pine Island and Orlando, FL. Kirk owned and operated several businesses; including a deli and construction business before he was forced to stop working due to poor health. He enjoyed helping and being around people, but above all, his family was the center of his life. He laughed and told jokes all his life. Kirk never met a stranger. He was a proud member of several organizations advocating for the blind.
Kirk is survived by his wife Gina, brothers, Jack Harmon (Barbara) and Alan Harmon (Irene), sisters, Pelma and Melody Harmon, daughter, Michelle Tanner (Michael) of Jacksonville, son, Kalan Harmon (Janna) of Oak Harbor, WA, and grandchildren, Lauren, Austin, and Brandon Tanner, and Keely and Ramsey Harmon.
A celebration will be held in Jacksonville TBA.
Memorial donations may be made in Kirk's name to any reputable cancer, diabetes, or veteran's charity.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019