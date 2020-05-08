WENGER
Klaus Erwin Wenger, 66, died on May 4, 2020 surrounded by his wife, his daughter, and his Dad after a courageous battle against High Grade Neuroendocrine Carcinoma. He was born on February 2, 1954 in Ludwigsburg, West Germany. He was the only child of his wonderful parents, Heinz Wenger and Frida Wenger (deceased).
When he was nine, his family immigrated to Canada and in 1965, they were sponsored to come to the United States and settled in Lorain, OH near Cleveland. He attended Miami University (Ohio) where he studied Business and graduated in 1976 with a Bachelor of Science in Business and in 1978 with a Master of Business Administration. Klaus was a lightning fast starting forward on the Miami Varsity Soccer Team and was a Resident Assistant in a freshman dorm for two years. The second week of his Sophomore year, he met the love of his life, Barb Cochrane Wenger, and they married on August 19, 1978. They have one daughter, Kimberly Wenger, 31, who lives in Austin, TX. The family filled the shelves with travel scrapbooks from extensive travel all over the world.
After college, Klaus got his dream job in Chicago and spent his entire professional career with Accenture (previously Arthur Andersen and Andersen Consulting) in their Information Technology Consulting practice. He was a strong project leader and in 1994, seized the opportunity for his family to relocate to the Philippines to help build a technology practice in Asia. They moved back to Chicago in late 1999 where Klaus helped spearhead a new company within Accenture that developed technology to port phone numbers between telecommunications carriers.
The family moved to Ponte Vedra Beach, FL in 2002, Klaus retired at the age of 48, and settled immediately into other interests. Barb and Klaus became avid Band Booster parents and attended football games at Nease and Kimberly's Alma Mater, Virginia Tech. Klaus began playing a lot of golf and especially enjoyed the camaraderie of his Clear Lake golf buddies. We founded and Klaus managed Life Control, LLC, where we market and distribute a male incontinence device, The Squeezer, that was invented by his father-in-law. He was involved with The Tom Coughlin Jay Fund in Northeast Florida where we helped start a program to support the siblings of young cancer patients along with several other initiatives to provide financial & emotional support for families tackling childhood cancer.
In 2016, he was diagnosed with High Grade Neuroendocrine Carcinoma. He refused to let this diagnosis define him and he courageously fought this nasty disease by "Celebrating Everything" with family and friends.
His body will be cremated, and his cremated remains will be spread in places that were special in his life. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Klaus' name may be made to the Tom Coughlin Jay Fund at PO Box 50798 Jacksonville Beach, FL 32240/www.jayfund.org, to Mayo Clinic to advance Dr. Kabir Mody's cancer research - Mayo Clinic Florida, Dept of Development, 4500 San Pablo Road S., Jacksonville, FL 32225 or to The Clear Lake Township Land Conservancy at 111 Gecowets Drive – Clear Lake, Fremont, IN 46737/ www.clearlakeconservancy.org.
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 8 to May 10, 2020.