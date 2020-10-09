Coats
Koby James Coats was born April 10, 2003 and gained his wings on October 3, 2020. Koby had a huge heart and loved his family more than anything. Koby will be remembered for his smile, big brown eyes, and his ability to make people laugh. He had a love and passion for music and was a soul that was full of life. He is survived by his parents Pamela Drummond of Jacksonville and Brian Coats of Georgia; brother, Dustin Drummond; sister, Aleia (Chapelle Allen); grandmother, Frances Drummond; nephew Devin Drummond; girlfriend Shaniya Middleton and numerous family and friends that will miss him dearly. There will be a private ceremony held by the family to celebrate Koby's life.
