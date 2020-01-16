|
Funeral Service for Kollin "Sandman" Felton, 26, will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Redeem Church,1593 Helena Street, Rev. Eric Andrews, Pastor. He will rest in the A.B. Harris Memorial Chapel of HARRIS MORTUARY, TODAY (Friday) from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Interment Edgewood Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to "The Mortuary We Trust", 2261 Edison Avenue, (904) 598-9808, www.harrismortuary.com, Eric Miller, LFDE
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020