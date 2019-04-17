Home

Hardage-Giddens Town & Country Funeral Home
7242 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32205
(904) 781-9262
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
6:00 PM
Hardage-Giddens Town & Country Funeral Home
7242 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Celebration of Life
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Hardage-Giddens Town & Country Funeral Home
7242 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Kristoper Keith Sorrells


Kristoper Keith Sorrells Obituary
SORRELLS
Kristoper Keith Sorrells born 1/11/83 passed away on 4/7/19, reuniting with his father Ralph Keith Sorrells in Heaven.
He is survived by his Mother; Sondi Bohon Sorrells, Daughter Kenley, Sister Brandi (Bryan) Smith, Nephews Bryce and Brant Smith, Grandmothers Christeen King and Myrl Sheffield, many aunt's, uncle's, cousins, and lifelong friends.
A visitation in honor of Kristopher will be held at 6:00 PM on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Riverside Memorial Park, and Funeral Home, 7242 Normandy Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32205 with a Celebration of Life on Friday, April 19, 2019 at 12:00 PM.
You may leave words of comfort and sympathy at www.HGRiverside FuneralHome.com.
HARDAGE-GIDDENS, RIVERSIDE MEMORIAL PARK and FUNERAL HOME, 7242 Normandy Boulevard is serving the family.

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 17, 2019
