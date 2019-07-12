White

Kwi Cha White, 70, passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at her home. She was born on February 17, 1949 in Kangnum, Kanwon-to, South Korea. She was a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She was an avid gardener and fisherman. She cherished her church, her faith, her family and her friends. Kwi is survived by her 2 sisters, Pilim and Jinim, Brother, Woosung; 2 sons, Samuel and his wife Belkis White and Matthew and his wife Allison White; 5 grandchildren, Dominic, Sebastian, Joshua, Elliott and Beckett, and 1 great grandson; Elijah. Kwi was a beautiful, shining light and will be terribly missed.

A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday July 14, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home of Mandarin.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME OF MANDARIN, 11801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223. www.hgmandarin.com (904) 288-0025.

