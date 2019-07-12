Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home
11801 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32223
(904) 288-0025
Memorial service
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home
11801 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32223
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kwi White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kwi White

Add a Memory
Kwi White Obituary
White
Kwi Cha White, 70, passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at her home. She was born on February 17, 1949 in Kangnum, Kanwon-to, South Korea. She was a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She was an avid gardener and fisherman. She cherished her church, her faith, her family and her friends. Kwi is survived by her 2 sisters, Pilim and Jinim, Brother, Woosung; 2 sons, Samuel and his wife Belkis White and Matthew and his wife Allison White; 5 grandchildren, Dominic, Sebastian, Joshua, Elliott and Beckett, and 1 great grandson; Elijah. Kwi was a beautiful, shining light and will be terribly missed.
A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday July 14, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home of Mandarin.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME OF MANDARIN, 11801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223. www.hgmandarin.com (904) 288-0025.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 12 to July 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now