Woodman
Kyle Preston Woodman, 28, of Jacksonville, FL passed away unexpectedly on June 1, 2020, in San Angelo, TX. He was born on February 17, 1992, in Jacksonville, FL, and was the son of Tina M.Odom and Steve D. Woodman.
Kyle was a devoted father to his four-month-old daughter, Ava, his Ava-cado. He loved Ava's mother, Emily, very much.
He was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Yvonne E. Woodman and Brenda Odom Akers, ( DeeDee).
Kyle is survived by a huge and loving family.
He has three sisters, Liz Woodman, Lacey Currington (Damien), and McKayla McKendree(Kody).
He also has two nieces, Rudi and McKenna as well as one nephew, Harrison, To them, he will always be Bubba.
Kyle is survived by his loving Aunts, Candy Woodman (Stephen), Wendie Camps (Bruce) and his Uncles, Scott Woodman and Keenan Odom (Ashley),
Kyle was blessed to still have two wonderful grandfathers, Floyd Odom (Papa) and Donald Woodman.
Kyle also had many cousins that loved him very much.
Kyle was a member of the Kouncil of Kyles. A group of funny young men all named Kyle. They brought him much happiness and joy.
He loved to fish, to cook, and to laugh.
Kyle was a wonderful person whose smile would light up a room. He was always happy, free with his hugs, and always full of joy.
From the time he was a little boy, if you asked him how to spell his last name, he would always say, W..O..and another O..D..M..A..N.
A memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.