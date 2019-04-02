HICKEY

Cherished husband and devoted father, L. Keith Hickey, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 22, 2019. Keith is survived by his wife of ten years, Noelle Marie Pecora, and their five-year-old son, Ronan Joseph Hickey. Keith lived with his family in Ponte Vedra (Nocatee), FL. Keith was born in Salem, OH, on February 29, 1980. He graduated from Weedsport Senior High School of Weedsport, NY, in 1998 and Rochester Institute of Technology of Rochester, NY, in 2002. He simultaneously received his Juris Doctorate and Master of Business Administration through a joint degree program between Albany Law School of Albany, NY and Union University of Schenectady, NY, in 2005. Keith worked for prestigious law firms in New York, NY, and Jacksonville, FL. For the past seven years, Keith worked for the Office of General Counsel for Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited. In his spare time, Keith enjoyed spending quality time with his family, golfing, grabbing a beer with friends, and rooting for his beloved New York Mets. Keith and his family were members of St Francis In-The-Field Episcopal Church in Ponte Vedra, FL. In addition to his wife and son, Keith is survived by his parents, Leo P. Hickey (Suzanne) of Salem, OH, and Debbie Mirabito (Joseph) of Port Orange, FL; siblings, Adam Hickey (Caitlin) of Canfield, OH, Joseph Mirabito of New Hartford, NY, and Ryann Mirabito of Port Orange, FL; and his grandparents, Albert Harvey of Akron, OH, Robert Hickey (Karen) of Salem, OH, and Angelina Mirabito of Port Orange, FL. Keith is also survived by his in-laws, Joseph Pecora and Tammy Pecora of St. Augustine, FL; sister-in-law, Danielle Pecora of Buffalo, NY; and brother-in-law, Dietrich Jacobs (Amanda) of Buffalo, NY. He was predeceased in death by his grandfather Gerard Mirabito; and his grandmothers, Jean Harvey and Nancy Hickey. Keith was loved and adored by many. A celebration of Keith's life will be held at 3 PM on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at St Francis In-The-Field Episcopal Church located at 895 Palm Valley Rd, Ponte Vedra, FL, 32081.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Keith's and Noelle's alma mater, Albany Law School. All checks can be mailed to Albany Law School, 80 New Scotland Ave., Albany, NY, 12208. Please kindly place "In Honor of Keith Hickey" in the memo section. Gifts can also be made online at AlbanyLaw.edu/giving where one can designate and tribute the gift to Keith Hickey. Services are under the care of Ponte Vedra Valley (904) 285-1130.