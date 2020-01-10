|
Lake Ray Jr., 90, passed away peacefully on January 10, 2020. He was born in Jacksonville and remained a lifelong resident with many accomplishments. He graduated from UF with a Bachelor's in Civil Engineering. In 1960 he formed Harbor Engineering Company where he designed numerous maritime structures on the St. Johns River and across the Southeast. Retiring 10 years ago, he enjoyed his later years traveling, studying history and enjoying his family. Active in many organizations, he was also Past Master of Duval Masonic Lodge. He was preceded in death by Sandra Rambo, his wife of 46 years. His survivors include his children: Debbie (Gene) Hagan, Lake (Brenda) Ray III, Linda (John) Boyd and Lori (Dennis) Yarborough; nine grandchildren: Merrill, Andrew, Lake IV, Forrest, Hampton, Sarah, Krissy, Lauren, and Paige: seven great-grandchildren: Anson, Autumn, Amelia, Reagan, Asher, Corbin and Alice all of whom will dearly miss him. Visitation will be at George H. Hewell & Son Funeral Home, 4140 University Blvd., S. on Sunday, January 12 from 4-6 PM. Service will be held Monday, January 13 at 10 AM at Arlington United Methodist Church, followed by graveside service at Greenlawn Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers are appreciated to Parkinson's Foundation. Arrangements are under the direction of George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4140 University Blvd., S. Condolences and remembrances may be shared at hewellfuneralhomes.com
