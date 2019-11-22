Home

More Obituaries for Lana Fields
Lana Fields


1950 - 2019
Lana Fields Obituary
Fields
Lana S. Fields passed away peacefully on November 20, 2019, after a brief illness. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, John W. Fields, two sisters, Linda Nuss of Denver, CO, Meredith Widiker of Casper, WY, one brother, Randy Hays of Pagosa Springs, CO and many nieces and nephews. She was born on June 30, 1950, the daughter of Marion and Grace Hays of Denver, CO. Lana owned her own business, Typesetting Specialties, and ultimately retired from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida. She was a loving wife, avid sailor, Jaguars Fan and a member of the Mandarin Woman's Club.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Fruit Cove, time and date TBA.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019
