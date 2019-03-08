Home

Lanell Carter Dailey 54, of Jacksonville, FL went home to be with the Lord on February 27, 2019. She was a graduate of Andrew Jackson High School. She was employed with Florida Blue for 30 years. Survived by her loving and faithful husband of 26 years Brian K. Dailey; two daughters Brittany Nicole Carter and Bri'Ann La'Nell Dailey; two grandchildren Loriell and Benjamin Carter; three sisters, one brother and a host of other relative and friends.
The funeral service for Lanell Carter Dailey will be held 10 am Sat., March 9, 2019, at Shiloh Metropolitan Baptist Church, H.B. Charles, Jr. Pastor. Visitation with the family will be 5-7pm Friday, March 8, 2019, at Funerals by T.S. Warden 4315 North Main St., Jacksonville, FL 32206. Internment in Evergreen Cemetery.

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 8, 2019
