Langston R. Austin (Butter Red) passed away on May 6, 2019. He was born August 14, 1937, to the late Edward G. Austin and Clara Loney Austin in Jacksonville, FL. Mr. Austin graduated from New Stanton Senior High School in 1956. Mr. Austin attended Bethune Cookman and Edward Waters College. He was owner and operator of Austin's Kings Road Grocery for several years, Commercial Carrier for 25 years and employed with the US Postal service until the time of his illness.

Mr. Austin is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 60 years, Fannie Wilson Austin; dedicated children, Langston Gamble (Yvonne), Yulanda Glenn, Karen Thomas (Johnny), Pamela Austin, Joi Atwater,

Kimberly Williams (Kenneth); 19 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be at St. Stephen A.M.E. Church on Tuesday, May 14th from 5-7 p.m. The funeral service is Wednesday, May 15th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Stephen A.M.E. Interment is in Evergreen Cemetery under the direction of Hillman-Pratt & Walton Funeral Home, 525 W. Beaver St. (904) 354-1651.

