Larry B. Lawrence
Lawrence
Funeral service for Mr. Larry B. Lawrence, Sr. will be held Thursday, November 12, 2020, at 11:00 AM in the New Birth United Brethren Missionary Baptist Church, 10841 Biscayne Blvd, 32218. Mr. Lawrence is survived by his children, Kreytesa Lawrence, Larry Lawrence, Jr, La'keisha Lawrence, Sheena Walker, Derrick Williams (Noemi), LaTasha Lawrence, Rhonda Lawrence and Larreka Lawrence; mother Louise Lawrence; siblings Eddie Lawrence, Jr., Roland Lawrence, Sr. (Vernell), Cynthia Jackson (Willie), Janice Burch (Lester), Jacquelyn Lawrence, Alton Lawrence, Sr. and Gregory Lawrence; 24 grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Interment will be in Jacksonville National Cemetery. Arrangements by Phillips Mortuary 4815 Avenue 'B' 904-768-0666 Garcia M. Phillips LFDIC.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
