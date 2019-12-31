|
Carter
Larry Carter, resident of Jacksonville, Florida passed away on December 28, 2019. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11AM at Southside C.O.G.I.C., 2179 Emerson Street. Mr. Carter's remains will rest for visitation of family and friends on SATURDAY, January 4, 2020 at the church from 10AM until the hour of service. Arrangements entrusted to the MIXON TOWN CHAPEL of Q. L. Douglas Funeral Home, 2403 Edison Ave.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020