Larry Cole
1952 - 2020
Cole
Larry Cole, 67, passed away on September 4, 2020. He was born in Baltimore, Maryland on November 17, 1952. Larry was proud of being a 32nd Degree Mason and a Shriner. He was predeceased by his parents: George and Dorothy; brothers: David and Dennis; and wife, Karen. Larry is survived by his wife, Linda; sons: Christopher and Ian (Sarah); step-sons: Charles and Kyle (Rebecca); brother, Steve (Shirley); mother-in-law, Dorothy Griggs; seven grandchildren: Lyllie, Olive, Pete, Sawyer, Haley, Abagail and Tyler; little sister, Maggie Kaat. A Memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by HARDAGE-GIDDENS HOLLY HILL FUNERAL HOME, 3601 Old Jennings Rd, Middleburg, FL. Please post words of comfort at www.hollyhillfunerals.com.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Sep. 9 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holly Hill Funeral Home
3601 Old Jennings Road
Middleburg, FL 32068
9042829336
