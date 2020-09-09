Cole
Larry Cole, 67, passed away on September 4, 2020. He was born in Baltimore, Maryland on November 17, 1952. Larry was proud of being a 32nd Degree Mason and a Shriner. He was predeceased by his parents: George and Dorothy; brothers: David and Dennis; and wife, Karen. Larry is survived by his wife, Linda; sons: Christopher and Ian (Sarah); step-sons: Charles and Kyle (Rebecca); brother, Steve (Shirley); mother-in-law, Dorothy Griggs; seven grandchildren: Lyllie, Olive, Pete, Sawyer, Haley, Abagail and Tyler; little sister, Maggie Kaat. A Memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by HARDAGE-GIDDENS HOLLY HILL FUNERAL HOME, 3601 Old Jennings Rd, Middleburg, FL. Please post words of comfort at www.hollyhillfunerals.com
.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com