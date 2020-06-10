COLLINS
Larry H. Collins, Sr. a resident of Jacksonville, Florida passed away on June 7, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife Sharon Collins, children, other relatives, and friends. Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at 11 AM at New Life Ministries, 513 Odessa Street. Mr. Collins' remains will rest for visitation of family and friends on Monday, June 15, 2020, from 4-8 PM at the church. Arrangements entrusted to the MIXON TOWN CHAPEL of Q. L. Douglas Funeral Home, 2403 Edison Avenue.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.