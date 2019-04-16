WEATHERS

Larry David Weathers was born March 7, 1945 in Glennville, GA, the son of Walker "Papa" and Mollie "Maw" Weathers. He was a graduate of Glennville High School, Class of 1963, and a graduate of ABAC (Tifton, GA) where he received his AA degree in Agricultural, Class of 1965. He married Barbara Ann Alday in 1965 and they made their home in Jacksonville, FL. Larry worked various jobs over his time but most notably was the "Can Plant", Kaiser Aluminum / American-National Can where he worked for 27 years.

Larry was preceded in death by his wife of 31 years, Patricia Ann; his parents, Walker and Mollie; his sister, Martha Kate Waters; nephew Randy Shoemaker; and niece Joy Durrence. He is survived by his sons, Robert Weathers (Dawn) and Scott Weathers (Angy); two step-daughters Rebecca Withers (Larry) and Samantha Allen (Jamie); grandchildren Miranda Weathers, Clay Weathers, Madison Weathers, Walker Weathers, Leighton Seth Brannen, and Cayden Allen; great-grandsons Jasper Weathers and Landyn Weathers; sister Carolyn Shoemaker; niece Nora Cohen; and two nephews Ronnie Shoemaker and John Shoemaker.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Hardage-Giddens Riverside Memorial Park and Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

HARDAGE-GIDDENS RIVERSIDE MEMORIAL PARK AND FUNERAL HOME, 7242 Normandy Boulevard, is serving the family. Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary