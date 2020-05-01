Kingery
Larry "Curly" Kingery, passed away in his sleep 4/27/20. He was born November 28th, 1942 to Big Larry and Grace. He is survived by the love of his wife Linda, his Aunt Bonnie, daughter Candy, grand-daughters Carray and Alex, grandsons Nick and Tyler, and great grand-children Caleb, Annabelle, Brick, and Silas. Too soon he left to travel, beyond where we can see. But it's all about the journey, forever riding free. He will forever be loved and remembered by his family and friends.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Larry "Curly" Kingery, passed away in his sleep 4/27/20. He was born November 28th, 1942 to Big Larry and Grace. He is survived by the love of his wife Linda, his Aunt Bonnie, daughter Candy, grand-daughters Carray and Alex, grandsons Nick and Tyler, and great grand-children Caleb, Annabelle, Brick, and Silas. Too soon he left to travel, beyond where we can see. But it's all about the journey, forever riding free. He will forever be loved and remembered by his family and friends.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 1 to May 3, 2020.