Larry Monroe Sluder
Sluder
Mr. Larry Monroe Sluder, age 88, of Glen St. Mary, FL passed away Saturday, August 8th in Lake Butler, FL following an extended illness. Mr. Sluder was born in Mountain City, TN, and lived in Jacksonville, FL before moving to Baker County, FL over 35 years ago. He worked as a machine adjuster for Stone Container Company for many years and served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Mr. Sluder was a charter member of the Buck Fever Hunting Club and loved to hunt and fish. He also enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family. Mr. Sluder is preceded in death by his parents, Alger and Lillian Dunford Sluder, his wife, Jacqueline Sluder, one son, Lawton Melroy, three brothers, Earl, Ralph, and Bobby Sluder, and one sister, Kathleen Mathis. He is survived by five sons, Larry Sluder, Jr. of OH, Carl (Debbie) Sluder of NC, David Sluder of SC, Doyle (Sherry) Kurlin of Jacksonville, FL and James Melroy (Shannon) of Folkston, GA: two daughters, Alice Beck of NC and Shirley Henderson (Bobby Griffis) of Lake Butler, FL: two brothers, Jimmy (Anne) Sluder of WV and Gary (Melba) Sluder of Fort Myers, FL: two sisters, Lorraine Bradley of Fort Myers, FL and Shelby (Wally) Edge of St. Augustine, FL. Numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren also survive. Funeral services to honor the life of Mr. Sluder will be held on Thursday, August 13 at 7 P.M. in the Sanderson Christian Revival Center, Sanderson, FL with Rev. Dwayne Bridges, Pastor Eddie Luke, and honorary Rev. Steve Hutchinson officiating. Visitation and gathering with the family will be from 6 to 7 P.M (one hour before services) at the church. A private family interment will be held on Friday, August 14 in the Jacksonville National Cemetery, Jacksonville, FL.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the church or to Haven Hospice.
Guerry Funeral Home, U.S 90 E., Macclenny, FL has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Please sign the online guestbook at www.guerryfuneralhome.net
Published in Florida Times-Union from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
