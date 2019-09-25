Home

Holmes-Glover-Solomon Funeral Directors, Inc. - JACKSONVILLE
4334 BRENTWOOD AVE
Jacksonville, FL 32206
(904) 768-5215
Larry Stepps


1948 - 2019
Larry Stepps Obituary
Stepps
Funeral service for Mr. Larry Stepps will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11:00AM in the Rosa Glover Holmes Memorial Chapel, Pastor Robert LeCount, officiating. He was employed by Norandex and retired with many years of service. He is survived by his wife, Mary Brinson Stepps; children, Antonio and Mario Stepps; mother, Oretha Bailey; step-sons, Ricky and Gerald Brinson (Felicia); siblings, Sampson Stepps (Linda), James Stepps (Glennetta)and a host of other relatives and many friends. Visitation will be held in the mortuary on Friday, September 27, from 4-7PM. Interment in Evergreen Cemetery. HOLMES-GLOVER-SOLOMON FUNERAL DIRECTORS, INC., 4334 Brentwood Avenue.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 25 to Sept. 27, 2019
