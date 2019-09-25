|
Funeral service for Mr. Larry Stepps will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11:00AM in the Rosa Glover Holmes Memorial Chapel, Pastor Robert LeCount, officiating. He was employed by Norandex and retired with many years of service. He is survived by his wife, Mary Brinson Stepps; children, Antonio and Mario Stepps; mother, Oretha Bailey; step-sons, Ricky and Gerald Brinson (Felicia); siblings, Sampson Stepps (Linda), James Stepps (Glennetta)and a host of other relatives and many friends. Visitation will be held in the mortuary on Friday, September 27, from 4-7PM. Interment in Evergreen Cemetery. HOLMES-GLOVER-SOLOMON FUNERAL DIRECTORS, INC., 4334 Brentwood Avenue.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 25 to Sept. 27, 2019