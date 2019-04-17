POORE

Larry Wayne Poore Sr., age 69, of Jacksonville, FL passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019.

He was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. Larry worked as an Optician for over 40 years. He loved spending time outdoors, especially fishing and working in his yard. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 40 years, Susan Bennett Poore; son Larry Wayne Poore Jr; his parents Eugene and Betty Poore; and brother Johnny Poore.

He is survived by his daughter Meredith Burroughs (Edward); son John Poore; granddaughters Taylor, Abby, Brooke, and Julia; three great-grandsons; three brothers Jimmy Poore, Jeff Poore and Kevin Poore. He is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Larry was the kindest of souls and was always willing to help a neighbor in need.

Services will be held Friday, April 19, 2019, 11:00 am at Evergreen Cemetery, Jacksonville, FL. Gate #5