Quinn-Shalz - A Family Funeral Home
3600 Third Street South
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
(904) 249-1100
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:30 AM
Christ Episcopal Church
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
Larry Wayne Willis, 65, of Jacksonville Beach, passed away peacefully on October 16, 2019 surrounded by his family. Larry was born in Memphis, TN to Jim and Rose Willis on July 24, 1954. He married Holly Willis on July 10, 1976.
He is survived by his wife, Holly; son, Shea Willis; daughter, Leah Lynch; three grandchildren: Ella, Caroline and Jeremy. Larry is a hero to his family and was loved by all who knew him. His greatest passions in life were his family, friends and fishing. Papa Bear you will be missed terribly.
Funeral services were held Monday, October 21, 2019 at 11:30 at Christ Episcopal Church in Ponte Vedra Beach. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations made in Larry's name to www.clf4kids.org.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
