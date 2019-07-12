Graves

Laura Emma Lee Jones Holt Graves of Jacksonville, passed away July 3, 2019. Laura Lee was born January 28, 1923 in Parsons, Kan., the daughter of Horace and Mildred Jones. She attended Parsons High School and Junior College before joining the U.S. Navy as a Telegrapher during WWII.

After the war, she married Harry Holt (LT, USN) and raised three children while maintaining households in various Navy duty stations in the U.S. and abroad. She later married Richard Graves (Lt. Col, USAFR) in Jacksonville, and lovingly added his family as her own. She was a warm and welcoming and adventuresome lady, beloved by all. She is loved by her children, Sherri Mullis (Mike), Laurie Poppell (Lamar), Harry Holt, Jr. (Barbara) and Richard Graves (Mary); 11 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date. She will maintain a headstone at Riverside Cemetery, Jacksonville, and Oakwood Cemetery, Parsons, Kan. Funeral arrangements entrusted to HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME, 1701 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach.

Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 12 to July 14, 2019