HARVEY

Laura Gregory Harvey, 95, passed away peacefully on Feb.17, 2019.

Laura was born in Harlan, Kentucky on February 3, 1924 to John and Sally Gregory. She was raised in Ft. Pierce, Florida where she met and married her husband, Walter Harvey. They moved to Jacksonville in 1944, where she lived the remainder of her life. Laura was preceded in death by her loving husband Walter of 43 years.

Laura is survived by 3 children: Carolyn Smith (Ed), Randy Harvey (Teri), and Richard Harvey (Susie). She leaves behind five grand-children Adam Harvey, Stephanie McDermott, Grant Harvey, Nikki Golding, and Laura McClung and 5 great grandchildren.

Laura was a very active lifetime member of Epperson Methodist Church. She was a member of the Andrew Jackson Booster Club and Oakwood Chapter of the Garden Club. She was a member of Daughters of the Nile, Sweethearts in the Shriners and a dedicated poll worker.

Laura loved all her family and had many genuine longtime friends. There will be a service with family and close friends to celebrate her wonderous life. Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary