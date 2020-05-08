Leon
Laura Frances Quinn Leon was born on January 15, 1958, and passed away from cancer in her home on April 21, 2020. She was predeceased by her father, Lawrence Quinn, on March 4, 2020. Laura is survived by her husband of 37 years Keith; daughter Maggie (fiance Justin); mother Marilyn Quinn; sisters Patty Quinn Bost (Harlan), Peggy Quinn Gannon (Michael, deceased), and Barrie Quinn Weathersbee (Bob), and 9 nieces and nephews.
Due to Covid-19, services have not been scheduled. A complete obituary, and date and time for services, will be published in a Sunday edition of the "Florida Times-Union" prior to any service. The family hopes to have an event for Laura by mid-June. Our family wishes to thank everyone for their kindness, prayers, and generous support over the past 5 months and appreciates your understanding in this matter.
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 8 to May 10, 2020.