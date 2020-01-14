|
MELTON
Laura Anne Mallory Melton, 68, of Fleming Island passed away on January 10, 2020. She was born in Norfolk, Virginia on September 29, 1951. Laura graduated from Florida Community College at Jacksonville and received her Associate's Degree in Nursing there. She was married to Saul Nathan Melton, Jr. on June 19, 1970 for 30 years. Laura worked in the NICU and Mom & Baby Nursing at Baptist Medical Center Downtown for 25 years, and served as the first Licensed Lactation Consultant in Jacksonville, Florida. She had a passion for spending time with her grandkids and crocheting baby blankets.
She is survived by her daughter Amy Melton Wilkinson (Randy) and grandchildren Ryan Andrew Wilkinson, Amanda Faith Wilkinson, Tyler Scott Wilkinson, and sister Joan Mallory Longston (Alan), and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her brother, George E. Mallory and her parents H. Pierce and V. Barbara Mallory.
Funeral arrangements will be held on Friday January 17, 2020 at Hibernia Baptist Church 7100 US-17 Fleming Island, FL 32003. A visitation will be held from 10-11 am with her celebration of life starting at 11am. There will be a reception following her service. Hardage-Giddens Riverside Funeral Home is serving the family.
