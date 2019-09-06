|
Laura Parmet Rubin died 9/3/2019. She was born January 25, 1926, in Brooklyn New York. Her parents were Meyer Parmet DDS and Sadie Oksman. Laura is survived by her sister, Judith Parmet Clerman.
A stutterer from the age of seven, she studied Speech Therapy and received a B.A. in 1946 from Brooklyn College and an M.A in 1947 from the University of Wisconsin where she met Gerald Rubin, whom she married July 1, 1948. She was a Speech Therapist in public schools of Madison, Wisconsin, Hammond, Indiana, and Jacksonville, Florida. Laura taught first grade for 25 years in a synagogue. After the death of Gerald Rubin in 1987, she enjoyed Elderhostel travel to Europe, the South Pacific, and Israel. In 1999, she met Irwin Kirk. They became good friends, living six months in Jacksonville, Florida and six months in Denver, Colorado each year. They facilitated lifelong learning classes in both locales. She is survived by Amy Rubin Cumming and Benjamin Morris Rubin, both of Jacksonville. Her daughter, Alice Rubin Thomson of Hinsdale, Illinois predeceased her. Laura's body was donated for medical research to the University of Colorado School of Medicine. (Note: the preceding was written by Laura). To all who knew her, Laura will be remembered as a unique individual who cared, loved and taught with all her heart. She was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019