Laura Shipp
Shipp
Earl Raymond "Ray" Shipp of Orange Park FL was born December 16, 1929, in Little Rock, AR, the first of seven children born to Earl and Mary Shipp. At 15 he joined the US Army and served in France and the Russian Zone in Berlin as part of the Signal Corps. Returning to the US three months short of his 17th birthday, he finished his high school diploma and used the GI Bill to become a licensed electrician, eventually becoming a successful contractor in the Midwest. He related with great pride that the largest retailer in the US trusted him to build the electrical/mechanical components of large distribution centers on a cost-plus basis. He mentored many just starting out in the field. He was a Mason for 65 years as well as a member of the Scottish Rite and Shriners. He was a pilot and after retiring back to Florida in 1991 enjoyed fishing, hunting, and golfing excursions with his friends and brothers. He was always busy building or renovating something and traveled often with Barbara, his wife of 51 years and their friends. He is survived by his wife, three daughters Marilyn Nix (Eugene), Judith Garard (Sam) and Laura Shipp, five grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren as well as his brother Gerald, sisters Joyce, Vera, and Jeraldine, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, two brothers, and a grand-daughter. He died peacefully at home on August 7th and will be interred in the National Cemetery in Jacksonville. Because of their restrictions, only family may attend. In lieu of flowers, donations could be made to the Shriners Hospital in Tampa. The family wants to express their special appreciation to Amanda Sweat for the unfailing patience and kindness she took in his care for the last several months.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jacksonville.com

