LaHatte
LaVonne LaHatte peacefully passed away in her sleep on December 19,2019. She was born on August 16, 1925 and was married to Colonel William LaHatte, US Army, on March 31, 1943. Her son, Robert LaHatte, and her only grandson, Adam LaHatte, preceded her in death.
LaVonne's lively spirit and engaging personality will be greatly missed by her many friends in the Fleet Landing community, where she resided since 1993. She will also be missed by a host of people whose lives she touched so positively.
LaVonne will be laid to rest at the Jacksonville National Cemetery next to her beloved husband "Bill".
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Hospice and Palliative Care 4266 Sunbeam Road Jacksonville, FL 32357.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020