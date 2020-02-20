Home

Services
Q.L. Douglas Funeral Home
2403 Edison Avenue
Jacksonville, FL 32204
904-683-3044
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Queen Esther Church of God
1747 McQuade Street
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Philippian Community Church
7578 New Kings Road
Lavoris Lampkins Obituary
Lampkins
Lavoris D. Lampkins a resident of Jacksonville, Florida passed away on February 14, 2020. Funeral Service will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 11 AM at Philippian Community Church, 7578 New Kings Road. Mr. Lampkins' remains will rest for visitation of family and friends TODAY from 5-8 PM at Queen Esther Church of God, 1747 McQuade Street. Arrangements entrusted to MIXON TOWN CHAPEL of Q. L. Douglas Funeral Home, 2403 Edison Avenue.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
