Lavoris D. Lampkins a resident of Jacksonville, Florida passed away on February 14, 2020. Funeral Service will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 11 AM at Philippian Community Church, 7578 New Kings Road. Mr. Lampkins' remains will rest for visitation of family and friends TODAY from 5-8 PM at Queen Esther Church of God, 1747 McQuade Street. Arrangements entrusted to MIXON TOWN CHAPEL of Q. L. Douglas Funeral Home, 2403 Edison Avenue.
