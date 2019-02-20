|
HUGHES
LaWanda M. Hughes of Jacksonville, FL passed away Monday, February 11, 2019. LaWanda was born April 27, 1944, in Heber Springs, AK. LaWanda is survived by her loving husband George Lavallee, her son Frederick Wells, daughter Gayle Tilger (Todd), 4 surviving brothers, Robert, Dale (Jackie), William, and James Hogan, 2 surviving sisters, Mary Smith (Glenn) and Kathy Mack (Brad). She also leaves 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren including numerous loving family members.
With an incredible host of close friends from the American Legion Family, her Celebration Of Life will be held at the American Legion Post 9, at 6242 Old Soutel Rd, Jacksonville, FL at 1 P.M. on Saturday, February 23. 2019.
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Feb. 20, 2019