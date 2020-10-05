GELSEY
Funeral Service for Deacon Lawrence A. Gelsey, Jr., will be held Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Jacksonville National Cemetery, 4083 Lannie Rd at 2:30 p.m. Elder Elijah Gelsey, Officiating. Cortege will assemble at 4642 Bristol Ave at 1:45 p.m. He will rest in the A.B. Harris Memorial Chapel TODAY (Tuesday) from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to "The Mortuary We Trust" HARRIS MORTUARY, 2261 Edison Avenue, (904) 598-9808, www.harrismortuary.com
