Lawrence A. Gelsey Jr.
1933 - 2020
GELSEY
Funeral Service for Deacon Lawrence A. Gelsey, Jr., will be held Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Jacksonville National Cemetery, 4083 Lannie Rd at 2:30 p.m. Elder Elijah Gelsey, Officiating. Cortege will assemble at 4642 Bristol Ave at 1:45 p.m. He will rest in the A.B. Harris Memorial Chapel TODAY (Tuesday) from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to "The Mortuary We Trust" HARRIS MORTUARY, 2261 Edison Avenue, (904) 598-9808, www.harrismortuary.com.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
HARRIS MORTUARY - Jacksonville
2261 EDISON AVENUE
Jacksonville, FL 32204
(904) 598-9808
