Bain
Lawrence "Larry" Charles Bain, age 56, passed away Sunday April 12th at his home in Jacksonville, Florida.
Larry was born and spent his younger years in Ganesvoort, New York. He served his country in the United States Navy. Larry was a loving husband, stepfather and Papa. He was a humble man that enjoyed the simple things in life. He could often be found in the gym, the shooting range, or working in his yard. Larry enjoyed spending time with friends and family. He always made time for his family and would lend a helping hand to anyone.
Larry was preceded in death by his mother, Lois McDonald Barody; and his brother-in-law, Dennis Bouton.
Larry leaves behind his wife, Rachel Christina; his stepdaughters, Ashley Jordan and Kendyl Jean (Thomas, Jr); two grandchildren, Ava and Odin; a brother, Kipp Earl Barody Sr. (Miriam); a sister, Melinda Barody Bouton; brother-in-law, James Corbett (Cathy); in-laws, Brian and Marline Pepiton; and several nieces, nephews, many other relatives and beloved friends.
A Memorial Service will be held once the Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020.