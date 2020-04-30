Lawrence Bain
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bain
Lawrence "Larry" Charles Bain, age 56, passed away Sunday April 12th at his home in Jacksonville, Florida.
Larry was born and spent his younger years in Ganesvoort, New York. He served his country in the United States Navy. Larry was a loving husband, stepfather and Papa. He was a humble man that enjoyed the simple things in life. He could often be found in the gym, the shooting range, or working in his yard. Larry enjoyed spending time with friends and family. He always made time for his family and would lend a helping hand to anyone.
Larry was preceded in death by his mother, Lois McDonald Barody; and his brother-in-law, Dennis Bouton.
Larry leaves behind his wife, Rachel Christina; his stepdaughters, Ashley Jordan and Kendyl Jean (Thomas, Jr); two grandchildren, Ava and Odin; a brother, Kipp Earl Barody Sr. (Miriam); a sister, Melinda Barody Bouton; brother-in-law, James Corbett (Cathy); in-laws, Brian and Marline Pepiton; and several nieces, nephews, many other relatives and beloved friends.
A Memorial Service will be held once the Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Patterson Cremation and Funeral Service
6615 Arlington Expressway
Jacksonville, FL 32211
(904) 323-4299
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved