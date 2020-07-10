1/
Lawrence Bloom
1946 - 2020
Lawrence (Larry) Daniel Bloom of Jacksonville, FL passed away June 26, 2020. He was born in Brooklyn, New York on December 23, 1946. He was married to Kathy Bloom on December 20, 1973. Larry was a retired Navy veteran. He is survived by daughters Pamela Hicks of Augusta, GA, and Jennifer Cole and Amanda Rivera, both of Jacksonville, FL; grandchildren Miguel and Emmanuel Rivera, Christopher and Caitlin Hicks; and by his sister, Meryl Miller of Fort Myers, FL.
The family requests remembrances be left at Beaches Chapel by Hardage-Giddens and/or donations to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, the American Heart Association, the Chron's and Colitis Foundation, or Shepherd of the Woods Lutheran Church, Jacksonville, FL.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME BEACHES CHAPEL, 1701 Beach Blvd Jacksonville Beach FL,32250.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
