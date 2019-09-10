|
Lawrence E. "Cotton" Moore, 79, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019 at his Black Hammock Island residence. Surviving family include his wife of 38 years, Barbara (nee Sabo) Moore; 1 brother: James L. (Ruthie) Moore; 1 sister: Lillian Spaulding, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Cotton was born in Nashville, Tennessee and has lived in Jacksonville for most of his life. Cotton began his first job at age 8, selling newspapers and working in the baseball park. He was a Golden Gloves Boxing Champion in 1954 and 1955. Cotton continued his career as a Merchant Marine, Iron Worker, Master Carpenter and retired in 1993 from the ILA Clerks & Checkers Local # 1593. Cotton was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose Chapter 2134. He was also a member at St. Patrick Catholic Church and served as a Eucharist Minister. Cotton was preceded in death by his parents: Cecil & Lillian Brazil Moore; 4 sisters: Juanita "Doodles" Mayo, Barbara "Molly" Ziegler, Patricia Barker and Joann "Sweetie" Arevelo; 2 brothers: Charles "Booter" Moore and Cecil "Bo" Moore. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, September 13, 2019 at St. Matthew's Catholic Church, 1773 Blanding Blvd. with Fr. Jose Kulathinal, celebrant. Interment will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday at Evergreen Cemetery in the St. Mary's section. His family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Peeples Event Center, 14165 N. Main Street. Vigil Service will begin at 6:45 PM on Thursday with Fr. Christopher Liguori, celebrant.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019