Hills
Lawrence Gillespie Hills, 89, of Penney Retirement Community died June 3rd. He was born near South Haven MI. Larry graduated from Bangor High and received a BA in Agricultural Economics and an MA in agriculture and teaching from Michigan State University. He married Laura Jean Porter in August 1952, They lived in Lacota, MI until Larry was drafted into the US Army for 2 years. He farmed in Michigan for 11 years before serving as an agricultural missionary, in Zambia and Congo, for the United Methodist Church. He retired in 1999 at Penney Retirement Community, Penney Farms, FL. In Africa, Larry saw a need for mobility for the disabled. He developed a Personal Energy Transportation (PET) cart and oversaw the manufacturing and distribution of over 11665 PET units. Now over 80,000 have been built at 23 US sites and 2 sites overseas.
Larry was an active member of Penney Memorial Church, participating in discussions for opening hearts on difficult ethical questions of, faith, and science. He lived a life of service, dedicated to racial equality, peace, and hands-on support to those in need.
Larry was preceded in death by a daughter, April Sukup; son, David, and two brothers, Ed and Roger Hills. Larry is survived by wife, Laura, and four children: Holly McSpadden, Sharon Hills-Bonczyk, Nanda Hills, and Cheryl Clancy. Also survived by nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to MW-PET Project, PO Box 919, Penney Farms, FL. 32079 Please sign the family's online guestbook at www.broadusraines.com.
Arrangements are under the care of BROADUS-RAINES FUNERAL HOME, 501 Spring St., Green Cove Springs, FL 32043. (904) 284-4000
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.