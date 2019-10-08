|
Lawrence Edward Junstrom, 70, passed away on October 5, 2019 in Palatka, FL. He was born in Pittsburgh, PA and enjoyed spending time with family especially his wife, Thania, Nascar, Jaguars and Gator Football, Fishing, Ham Radio Operator and loved all animals. He was a professional bass player for 38 Special and Lynyard Skynyrd. L.J. is survived by his loving wife of 11 years, Thania Junstrom; step-son, Jason Brown; brothers: John and Bill Junstrom; and host of extended family and friends. Funeral Services will be held 11 AM, Thursday (TODAY), October 10, 2019 at HARDAGE-GIDDENS RIVERMEAD FUNERAL HOME, 127 Blanding Blvd, Orange Park, FL with visitation held 1 hour prior to service at the funeral home. Please post words of comfort at www.hardage-giddensrivermead.com.
