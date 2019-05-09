Tucker

Lawrence Kitt Tucker III passed away on May 8th, 2019. He was the epitome of a southern gentleman. "Kitt", as he was known to his many friends, was born on Oct. 28th, 1929 in Jacksonville, Fla. He graduated from the Bolles School in 1947 and Ga. Tech in 1951. Kitt served on several Boards including Florida National Bank, First Federal Savings and Loan and Tucker Bros. Mortgage Company.

Kitt was an avid golfer and spent countless days with his buddies at Timuquana Country Club. His other passion was collecting sports cars and owned some of the rarest Ferraris ever built.

Kitt, or Poppy as he was lovingly called by his grandkids, will be fondly remembered for his universal kindness to all and his total, unselfish love for his wife, Jerrie, who passed away in 2017.

Poppy was a Christian and lived his life as such. He will be remembered as a humble man who never had a bad thing to say about anyone.

Kitt is predeceased by his wife of 50 years, Jerrie .

He is survived by his sister, Lovey Ramsaur.

Sons, Curt Cunkle and his wife, Julie. Kitt Tucker IV and his wife, Anya. Daughter, Dana Summerall, and her husband Kyle.

Grandchildren, Charlotte Burton and her husband Justin, Emily Summerall and her husband, Sam Sneed, Sarah Summerall and Marian Summerall. Austin, Will, and Lindsey Cunkle and great grandchild, Allie Marie Burton.

A service celebrating Kitt's life will be held at Beach Church in the chapel at 325 7th Ave N. at 11:00 on Wed. May 15th. A reception will immediately follow at Beach Church. The family is grateful for the wonderful care provided by Community Hospice and Woodland Grove Health and Rehabilitation. In lieu of flowers, we encourage you to support Community Hospice. hewellfuneralhomes.com

Published in the Florida Times-Union from May 9 to May 12, 2019