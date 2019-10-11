|
Lawton Morris Vaughan, Jr. beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather passed away peacefully in St. Vincent's Riverside Care Center under the care of Community Hospice and Palliative Care on October 3, 2019. He was born October 30, 1951 in Niceville, Florida to Willie Pearl Howell Vaughan and Lawton Morris Vaughan, Sr., and lived most of his adult life in Jacksonville, Florida. Lawton began 23 years of shared joy when he married Nancy Bower Keezer on May 25, 1996 in a simple outdoor country-themed wedding surrounded by family and friends. As a Southern Baptist, he had accepted Christ as his personal Savior and attended seminary for a time.
After high school, he continued his education in pursuit of his love of art. Upon completion of his art education he became the owner and operator of Lawton Vaughan Signs, with his work displayed throughout the greater Jacksonville area. He later worked as a multi-state truck driver, before deciding it was time to no longer be "king of the road". He then began his third career with Vaughan Lawn Care, serving hundreds of customers over the years. He was known for his attention to detail and was in high demand at the time of his retirement, due to health issues.
Lawton was a gentleman of many talents, with a slow gentlemanly southern drawl that was absolutely charming, reminiscent of Rhett Butler. Nancy was his "Scarlett O'Hara" and he dedicated his last years of retirement to be Nancy's caregiver. He was protective and some would say a "helicopter husband", but he could not help himself when it came to "his Nancy." Even so, he still found time to pursue his love of art and painting, had a website displaying photos and was also very astute with electronics, the Internet, and media. In retirement, the open road called, and he along with Nancy enjoyed traveling in their R.V., visiting friends and exploring places across America. His buddy at home was his "not so little" Bella, who loved to sit in Lawton's lap and watch T.V. with him. He also delighted in his granddaughters and great-grandchildren, enjoying their company and over the years watching them grow up.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 23 years, Nancy Vaughan; sister, Christine Jowers of Crestview, Florida, his children Paul L. Vaughan and wife, Kelly, along with Travis M. Vaughan and daughter, Laura Cox and husband Thomas; grandchildren include Victoria Munden and husband, Caleb, Nicole Hudson, Jenna Vaughan, Jacie Vaughan, and great-grandchildren Devyn Rose Munden and Corbin Munden.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Jacksonville Memory Gardens, Cemetery and Funeral Home, 111 Blanding Blvd., Orange Park, Florida. Ray Mayfield, Minister of Senior Adults, Pastoral Care, Westside Baptist church will be officiating at the graveside services on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at 10 a.m. Messages of condolence may be left at https://www.jacksonvillememorygardens.com/obituary
With special thanks, the family requests memorials are made to Community Hospice and Palliative Care, 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville, Florida 32257 for their compassionate care to both Lawton and Nancy during such a difficult time that helped softened the grief.
