FRANK
The funeral service for Lawyer Frank, Jr., will be held 11AM Saturday, April 27th, 2019 at the New Redeem Missionary Baptist Church 1614 E 30th Street. The visitation will be 5 - 7 PM, Friday, April 26th, 2019 at the mortuary. Interment in Evergreen Cemetery. Please sign the family guest book and view the video tribute @ www.tswarden.com.
Arrangements in care of Tyrone S. Warden, FDIC, 4315 N. Main Street, 765-1234
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 25, 2019