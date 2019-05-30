Burgess

Mr. Lazarus E. Burgess passed away on May 26, 2019. He retired from the U.S. Army as a Master Sergeant after serving 21 years and retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 20 years. Memories will be cherished by his wife, Betty; sons, Lazareo (Nicky), Lazeous (Ricky); daughter, Brenda Brown-Carter; grandson, Steven; other relatives and friends. CELEBRATION OF LIFE will be held Monday, June 3, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Woodlawn Presbyterian Church, 3026 Woodlawn Road. The late Mr. Burgess will rest in the Marion Graham, Jr. Chapel at the mortuary for visitation of friends on Sunday, June 2nd, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. and in the church on Monday morning from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of service. Interment will be in Restlawn Cemeteries by MARION GRAHAM MORTUARIES,1504 Gandy Street, (904) 765-0310.

