Honsinger
LeRoy G Honsinger, 82, Fleming Island, FL, passed away on March 23, 2020, in Orange Park, FL due to complications from COVID-19.
Lee was born on August 18, 1937, in Troy, NY to Alice Troy Honsinger and LeRoy Honsinger, Sr. He was proud of his hometown of Troy, NY and frequently returned to visit his family. He was married on June 14, 1972, to Carole Honsinger and eventually settled in Orange Park, FL where they raised their family.
Lee proudly entered the United States Navy at the age of 17 where his assignments included; Airship Squadron One NAF, Elizabeth City, NC, where he served on a blimp, Attack Squadron Twelve, Cecil Field, FL, VP-44 PAX River, MD where he served on a P5M Marlin, VP-49 NAS Jax where he served onboard a P3C Orion for many tours in Iceland, and VA-174 where he served under Senator John McCain while on active duty. He also participated in the Naval Blockade following the Bay of Pigs Invasion. He retired a Petty Officer First Class Ordnanceman and earned the National Defense Service Medal and 5 Good Conduct Awards for Service. While serving in the Navy, Lee always said one day he'd be in the front and not in the back which led to his 21-year career with CSX Transportation as a Railroad Engineer after retiring from the Navy. He loved the NY Yankees and NY Giants, his Lionel Scale train set, the years he spent coaching his kids at Bel-Med, and John Wayne movies.
Lee is survived by his wife, Carole Honsinger; son, Patrick Honsinger; daughters, Barbara Ham, Patty Linge (John), and Debbie Rizer (Chris); grandchildren, Kimberly Honsinger (Jordan), LB Ham, Patrick Honsinger, Jr, Alex Ham, Jessica Linge, John B Linge, Matt Rizer, and Megan Rizer; great-grandchildren, Rylee and Ryder; brother Bobby (Candy) Honsinger; sister-in-law, Doris Honsinger; nephew, Eddie Patty Honsinger; niece, Renee Wojtowicz; his best friend, Duke and many other loving family and friends.
Lee is predeceased by his first wife, Yvonne Honsinger, his grandson Derek Hatcher and his brother Eddie Honsinger.
Graveside service officiated by Fr. Donal Sullivan will be held on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Jacksonville Memory Gardens in Orange Park, Florida for immediate family members only due to CDC guidelines.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020